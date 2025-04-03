Left Menu

Hungary's Stake in the ICC: A Diplomatic Dilemma

The International Criminal Court's presidency is concerned about Hungary's decision to leave the ICC. A letter was sent urging Hungary to remain a member of the Rome Statute. The announcement coincided with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Budapest, who himself faces ICC indictments.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) flags a potential diplomatic standoff following Hungary's sudden move to withdraw from the court.

The presidency of the ICC has formally addressed Hungary, urging it not to abandon the Rome Statute—the foundational treaty that establishes the ICC's authority.

This development arises amid high-profile judicial concerns involving Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who was visiting Budapest when Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the decision. As both domestic and international audiences watch closely, the implications of Hungary's withdrawal could reshape how countries engage with international law.

