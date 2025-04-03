Left Menu

Colombia's Budget Woes: A Fiscal Challenge Ahead

Colombia faces a fiscal challenge, needing an extra 46 trillion pesos in the 2025 budget to align with fiscal rules. This new projection surpasses earlier estimates due to anticipated shortfalls in tax collection, according to Astrid Martinez, head of the fiscal rule committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia's budgetary woes continue as fiscal authorities announced an urgent need for an additional 46 trillion pesos ($11.1 billion) in the 2025 budget. This adjustment, highlighted by Astrid Martinez, president of the autonomous committee on fiscal rule (CARF), aims to ensure compliance with the nation's fiscal rule.

The revelation comes after CARF revised its previous estimate of 40 trillion pesos. The update reflects concerns that the country's tax collection efforts may not meet government targets this year, a point Martinez emphasized during a presentation at the annual pension funds congress.

Economists and policymakers now face the challenge of addressing this fiscal gap, with the exchange rate currently at $1 equating to 4,139.75 Colombian pesos. The upcoming economic strategies will be critical in maintaining financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

