Deadly Airstrike on Gaza School: Unraveling the Tragedy

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City resulted in the deaths of at least 27 Palestinians, including children and women, at a school. Amidst ongoing attacks, the Israeli military claims its target was a Hamas command center, coinciding with strikes on additional shelters and rising civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:24 IST
Deadly Airstrike on Gaza School: Unraveling the Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating incident, at least 27 Palestinians were killed and 70 others injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a school in northern Gaza, as reported by Health Ministry spokesman Zaher al-Wahidi. The attack on Thursday highlighted the intensifying conflict in the war-torn region.

The school, located in Gaza City's Tuffah neighborhood, saw the tragic loss of 14 children and five women, with officials warning that the death toll might increase due to critically wounded victims. Israeli forces have expanded their military efforts across Gaza, citing the elimination of Hamas militants as their primary objective.

The Israeli military claimed the target was a 'Hamas command and control center' in the area, similar to their justification for an earlier strike on a United Nations shelter. This escalation has raised concerns about civilian safety amid continued hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

