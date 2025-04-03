Deadly Airstrike on Gaza School: Unraveling the Tragedy

In a devastating incident, at least 27 Palestinians were killed and 70 others injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a school in northern Gaza, as reported by Health Ministry spokesman Zaher al-Wahidi. The attack on Thursday highlighted the intensifying conflict in the war-torn region.

The school, located in Gaza City's Tuffah neighborhood, saw the tragic loss of 14 children and five women, with officials warning that the death toll might increase due to critically wounded victims. Israeli forces have expanded their military efforts across Gaza, citing the elimination of Hamas militants as their primary objective.

The Israeli military claimed the target was a 'Hamas command and control center' in the area, similar to their justification for an earlier strike on a United Nations shelter. This escalation has raised concerns about civilian safety amid continued hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)