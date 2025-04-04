Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Global Trade Under Siege

In a dramatic escalation of global trade tensions, President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs have ignited fears of steep price increases in the world's largest consumer market. Trading partners have condemned these unprecedented trade barriers, provoking a plunge in world markets and drawing worldwide criticism.

The tariffs impose a 10% baseline on all imports, with higher duties targeted at specific countries, risking price hikes on everyday items like iPhones and running shoes. As businesses scramble to adapt, automakers like Stellantis and General Motors are altering operations to mitigate impacts.

World leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron, caution that these moves threaten international economic cooperation, with retaliation from China and the EU already underway. Analysts warn of severe global supply chain disruptions and potential inflation in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)