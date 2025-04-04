Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Global Trade Under Siege

President Trump's sweeping tariffs have triggered global backlash and market instability, as affected countries threaten retaliation. The tariffs, the highest in over a century, target major trading partners, risking steep price increases in the U.S. and potential global economic upheaval. Allies and rivals alike warn of severe consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of global trade tensions, President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs have ignited fears of steep price increases in the world's largest consumer market. Trading partners have condemned these unprecedented trade barriers, provoking a plunge in world markets and drawing worldwide criticism.

The tariffs impose a 10% baseline on all imports, with higher duties targeted at specific countries, risking price hikes on everyday items like iPhones and running shoes. As businesses scramble to adapt, automakers like Stellantis and General Motors are altering operations to mitigate impacts.

World leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron, caution that these moves threaten international economic cooperation, with retaliation from China and the EU already underway. Analysts warn of severe global supply chain disruptions and potential inflation in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

