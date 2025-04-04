Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare Over Katchatheevu Island Dispute

AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan accuses Tamil Nadu's CM MK Stalin of using the Katchatheevu retrieval demand for political theatrics ahead of elections. Stalin's plea to PM Modi seeks revision of the 1974 Indo-Sri Lankan Agreement for fishermen's rights, amid recent detentions by Sri Lanka triggering assembly actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:14 IST
Political Tensions Flare Over Katchatheevu Island Dispute
AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan has launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over his recent appeal to the Union government to reclaim the Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka. Sathyan accused Stalin of engaging in political theatrics with his demand and criticized the timing, suggesting it was strategically placed ahead of elections to sway public opinion in Tamil Nadu.

In his statement, Sathyan highlighted the lack of discussion about Katchatheevu among the DMK's parliamentarians since their election. He pointed out that, with elections nearing, Stalin is attempting to create a narrative of being proactive for the Tamil populace. He referred to Stalin's demand as a "drama," aimed at presenting an image of dedication to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister Stalin's recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need to review the Indo-Sri Lankan Agreement of 1974. Stalin has underscored the detriment to Indian fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan navy, with 530 detained in 2024 alone. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had earlier passed a resolution urging the retrieval of Katchatheevu Island and the release of detained fishermen, reflecting increasing tensions over this maritime dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025