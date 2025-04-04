Political Tensions Flare Over Katchatheevu Island Dispute
AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan accuses Tamil Nadu's CM MK Stalin of using the Katchatheevu retrieval demand for political theatrics ahead of elections. Stalin's plea to PM Modi seeks revision of the 1974 Indo-Sri Lankan Agreement for fishermen's rights, amid recent detentions by Sri Lanka triggering assembly actions.
AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan has launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over his recent appeal to the Union government to reclaim the Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka. Sathyan accused Stalin of engaging in political theatrics with his demand and criticized the timing, suggesting it was strategically placed ahead of elections to sway public opinion in Tamil Nadu.
In his statement, Sathyan highlighted the lack of discussion about Katchatheevu among the DMK's parliamentarians since their election. He pointed out that, with elections nearing, Stalin is attempting to create a narrative of being proactive for the Tamil populace. He referred to Stalin's demand as a "drama," aimed at presenting an image of dedication to the people of Tamil Nadu.
Chief Minister Stalin's recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need to review the Indo-Sri Lankan Agreement of 1974. Stalin has underscored the detriment to Indian fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan navy, with 530 detained in 2024 alone. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had earlier passed a resolution urging the retrieval of Katchatheevu Island and the release of detained fishermen, reflecting increasing tensions over this maritime dispute.
