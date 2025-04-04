Echoes of Diplomacy: Putin-Trump Dialogue in Limbo
The Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have no immediate plans for another phone conversation. This comes after Trump's advisers suggested avoiding contact until a full ceasefire in Ukraine is agreed. Putin is open to it, contingent upon numerous conditions.
The Kremlin confirmed on Friday that there are no forthcoming phone discussions planned between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. This decision follows a reported suggestion from Trump's advisers to avoid talks until Putin commits to a complete ceasefire in Ukraine, to which he is amenable if certain conditions are met.
Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's investment envoy, expressed optimism regarding the diplomatic rapport between Moscow and Washington after concluding two days of talks in the U.S. capital. Dmitriev acknowledged the need for further engagement to resolve ongoing differences.
The development highlights the complexities in U.S.-Russia ties, especially in the context of international diplomatic negotiations concerning Ukraine.
