Turkey Seeks Diplomatic Path Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, has underlined the importance of avoiding confrontation with Israel, amidst repeated Israeli strikes on military sites in Syria. He claims these actions undermine the new Syrian government's stability and could lead to wider regional turmoil.

During a NATO meeting in Brussels, Fidan highlighted the contentious situation, criticizing Israel's actions as dangerous provocation. Turkey remains fiercely opposed to Israel's military operations in Gaza, classifying them as a genocide against Palestinians, and has taken steps to legally challenge these actions at the World Court.

This regional animosity has extended into Syria, where Israeli forces have intensified their operations since a new regime assumed control in Damascus. Fidan also expressed concerns over U.S. threats towards Iran, advocating for diplomacy over military action to resolve ongoing disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)