Controversy Brews in Tamil Nadu BJP Amid Leadership and Legislative Issues

K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP's President, insisted he was not involved in any contest for the state unit chief role, as his party's presidency is decided without competition. Speaking to reporters, he highlighted the unanimous nature of the election, contrasting it with other parties.

Amid discussions of an AIADMK-BJP alliance, Annamalai refrained from commenting on purported attempts to replace him, emphasizing the importance of BJP's future success. He also remarked on the potential impact of the 2026 election and continued his commitment against corruption.

Annamalai supported the passing of the Waqf Bill, claiming it would benefit impoverished Muslims. The NEET issue also surfaced, with Annamalai declaring the matter ended after the rejection of a state exemption by the President. Temple event management also drew criticism, perceived as veering into political territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)