Left Menu

Controversy Brews in Tamil Nadu BJP Amid Leadership and Legislative Issues

Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai, clarified he is not vying for the state unit chief post, citing unanimous election processes. Discussions were rife around potential AIADMK-BJP alliances and legislative matters like the Waqf Bill and NEET. Annamalai also addressed local temple events perceived as political moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:35 IST
Controversy Brews in Tamil Nadu BJP Amid Leadership and Legislative Issues
Annamalai
  • Country:
  • India

K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP's President, insisted he was not involved in any contest for the state unit chief role, as his party's presidency is decided without competition. Speaking to reporters, he highlighted the unanimous nature of the election, contrasting it with other parties.

Amid discussions of an AIADMK-BJP alliance, Annamalai refrained from commenting on purported attempts to replace him, emphasizing the importance of BJP's future success. He also remarked on the potential impact of the 2026 election and continued his commitment against corruption.

Annamalai supported the passing of the Waqf Bill, claiming it would benefit impoverished Muslims. The NEET issue also surfaced, with Annamalai declaring the matter ended after the rejection of a state exemption by the President. Temple event management also drew criticism, perceived as veering into political territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025