M K Stalin Demands Fair Delimitation: A Call for Federal Fairness
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has renewed his call for fair political delimitation, criticizing the existing population-based criteria. He argues that it unfairly affects southern states.
In a social media post, Stalin highlighted how the demographic growth in northern states is wielded as a political tool that could marginalize southern India.
Stalin urges for re-evaluation of delimitation to align with federal fairness, warning it may otherwise disrupt Indian democracy.
