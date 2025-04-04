Left Menu

M K Stalin Demands Fair Delimitation: A Call for Federal Fairness

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin calls for fair delimitation, criticizing current population-based metrics as being unfair. He argues that the population growth in the North should not be used politically to disadvantage the South, and urges for a system that respects federal fairness.

Updated: 04-04-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:02 IST
M K Stalin Demands Fair Delimitation: A Call for Federal Fairness
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has renewed his call for fair political delimitation, criticizing the existing population-based criteria. He argues that it unfairly affects southern states.

In a social media post, Stalin highlighted how the demographic growth in northern states is wielded as a political tool that could marginalize southern India.

Stalin urges for re-evaluation of delimitation to align with federal fairness, warning it may otherwise disrupt Indian democracy.

