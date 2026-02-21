Left Menu

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Testament to Indian Democracy

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political journey from parliamentarian to prime minister, showcasing the resilience of Indian democracy. At a book release event, he highlighted Vajpayee's legacy of integrity, and leadership, and recalled personal experiences during his tenure, emphasizing Vajpayee's enduring impact and achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:50 IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday extolled Atal Bihari Vajpayee's remarkable political ascent at the release of the coffee table book, 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Eternal Statesman'.

He highlighted how Vajpayee's integrity and inclusive leadership garnered respect across party lines. The book, authored by Vijay Goel, not only features photographs but also celebrates Vajpayee's enduring legacy as one of India's most revered leaders.

Radhakrishnan shared personal anecdotes from his association with Vajpayee, citing the Pokhran nuclear tests and Delhi Metro initiatives as key milestones. The Vice President underscored that Vajpayee's journey exemplified the strength of Indian democracy, emphasizing dialogue and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

