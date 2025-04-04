French Minister Urges Firm Response to US Tariffs

French Industry Minister Marc Ferracci visited Airbus' Toulouse factory, emphasizing the necessity for a proportionate yet firm response to the US tariffs. He highlighted the importance of Europe staying open to negotiation while maintaining a strong stance.

Ferracci pointed out that the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump are unprecedented since the 1930s. He warned that these measures have the potential to destabilize the global economy significantly.

The minister further expressed concerns about job losses resulting from this economic upheaval. He called for collective efforts to prevent a downturn and ensure stability in international trade relations.

