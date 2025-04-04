Left Menu

French Minister Urges Firm Response to US Tariffs

French Industry Minister Marc Ferracci visited Airbus' Toulouse factory and emphasized the need for a balanced yet resolute response to US tariffs, urging Europe to remain open to negotiations. He warned that these unprecedented tariffs could destabilize the global economy and result in job losses.

Updated: 04-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French Industry Minister Marc Ferracci visited Airbus' Toulouse factory, emphasizing the necessity for a proportionate yet firm response to the US tariffs. He highlighted the importance of Europe staying open to negotiation while maintaining a strong stance.

Ferracci pointed out that the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump are unprecedented since the 1930s. He warned that these measures have the potential to destabilize the global economy significantly.

The minister further expressed concerns about job losses resulting from this economic upheaval. He called for collective efforts to prevent a downturn and ensure stability in international trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

