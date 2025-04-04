French Minister Urges Firm Response to US Tariffs
French Industry Minister Marc Ferracci visited Airbus' Toulouse factory and emphasized the need for a balanced yet resolute response to US tariffs, urging Europe to remain open to negotiations. He warned that these unprecedented tariffs could destabilize the global economy and result in job losses.
Ferracci pointed out that the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump are unprecedented since the 1930s. He warned that these measures have the potential to destabilize the global economy significantly.
The minister further expressed concerns about job losses resulting from this economic upheaval. He called for collective efforts to prevent a downturn and ensure stability in international trade relations.
