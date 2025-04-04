Left Menu

Showdown Over Election Order: States vs. Trump

Democratic state attorneys general have sued over President Trump's executive order requiring proof of citizenship to vote and restricting mail-in ballots post-election day. They argue the order violates the Constitution and election laws by imposing unauthorized voting restrictions. Meanwhile, Trump claims it's essential for election integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:04 IST
In a bold legal move, Democratic state attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's executive order demanding voter citizenship proof and prohibiting states from counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day. This federal court case in Boston intensifies the ongoing battle against Trump's order.

California and Nevada, leading a coalition of 19 states, assert that the president has no constitutional authority to alter state election laws. California's Attorney General Rob Bonta emphasized the importance of resisting unconstitutional directives, refusing to be intimidated by what they see as an overreach of presidential power.

The dispute over the executive order, signed on March 25, adds to the political saga of Trump's claims about election fraud. Trump's directive has faced immediate legal challenges from key Democratic figures, highlighting a deep divide over what constitutes election integrity and the limits of presidential power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

