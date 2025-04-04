Left Menu

Tragedy in Kryvyi Rih: Civilians Suffer in Missile Strike

A Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih claimed the lives of 12 people, including two children, and injured over 50 others. Ukrainian officials labeled the attack as a 'war against civilians.' As tensions rise, US and European countries urge Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:35 IST
A devastating missile strike by Russian forces on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih has resulted in the deaths of at least 12 individuals, including two children. More than 50 others have been reported injured in the attack.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, has condemned the ballistic attack, categorizing it as a direct assault against civilians amidst ongoing hostilities. The incident has provoked outrage among Ukrainian officials and international communities.

In light of escalating conflict, both US and European leadership are intensifying efforts to press Russia into accepting a ceasefire, aiming to halt the violence affecting civilian populations across Ukraine.

