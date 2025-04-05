Global Conflicts Shape Headlines: From Deportation Battles to Trade Wars

A U.S. judge has ordered the return of a wrongly deported Maryland man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, to the U.S. from El Salvador, highlighting a legal setback for the Trump administration's deportation policies. The deportation was a mistake associated with claims of gang ties.

In international relations, Turkey seeks to avoid confrontation with Israel in Syria amid ongoing Israeli strikes. These actions, Turkey claims, are undermining regional stability and affecting their defense strategies against threats including the Islamic State.

Economic tensions rise as global stock markets face losses due to China's retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., escalating fears of recession. Meanwhile, Indigenous protests in Brazil disrupt soybean shipping, impacting major global companies amid ongoing logistical challenges.

