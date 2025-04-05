Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill: A New Dawn for Land Dispute Resolutions

The Waqf Amendment Bill has been passed in Parliament, aiming to tackle land encroachment issues and enhance the administration of Waqf properties in India. Advocates believe it will benefit disadvantaged Muslims by addressing misuses of the 1995 Act. The bill encountered mixed reactions during its legislative journey.

In a significant legislative move, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar applauded the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, highlighting its potential to resolve longstanding issues of land encroachment and disputes. The amendments are expected to address grievances stemming from the alleged misuse of the original 1995 Waqf Act.

Emphasizing the need for reform, Khattar stated that the improved use of Waqf board properties could significantly aid underprivileged Muslims. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams criticized protests against the bill, describing them as politically motivated rather than representing the interests of poor Muslims.

Despite endorsement by many, the bill faced opposition, notably from some Muslim organizations that rallied in Kolkata against it. The legislation passed following spirited debates in both houses of Parliament, aiming to enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards and address gaps in the previous act through technological integration and better registration processes.

