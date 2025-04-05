Left Menu

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Article on Church Properties

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned an RSS article scrutinizing Catholic Church properties, asserting it reflects the Sangh Parivar's communal mindset. Opposition leader V D Satheesan echoed concerns, alleging the article signaled targeted moves against minority groups. The RSS later removed the contentious content from its website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called out a recent article in an RSS mouthpiece, describing it as indicative of the Sangh Parivar's communal mindset. The article, which scrutinizes the property owned by the Catholic Church in India, has since been removed from the RSS website.

Vijayan expressed concerns that this move is part of a larger agenda to target and erode minority groups systematically. He urged all democratic and secular movements to collaborate in resisting such divisive efforts. The Chief Minister's remarks were echoed by the state's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan.

Satheesan highlighted that the article advocated for the central government to seize church lands, mirroring actions taken in passing the Waqf Bill. He labeled these moves as contradictory, suggesting that while the Sangh Parivar seeks to appease Christians in Kerala, it is simultaneously undermining them elsewhere in India.

