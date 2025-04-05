Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Article on Church Properties

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called out a recent article in an RSS mouthpiece, describing it as indicative of the Sangh Parivar's communal mindset. The article, which scrutinizes the property owned by the Catholic Church in India, has since been removed from the RSS website.

Vijayan expressed concerns that this move is part of a larger agenda to target and erode minority groups systematically. He urged all democratic and secular movements to collaborate in resisting such divisive efforts. The Chief Minister's remarks were echoed by the state's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan.

Satheesan highlighted that the article advocated for the central government to seize church lands, mirroring actions taken in passing the Waqf Bill. He labeled these moves as contradictory, suggesting that while the Sangh Parivar seeks to appease Christians in Kerala, it is simultaneously undermining them elsewhere in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)