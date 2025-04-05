Andhra Pradesh's Vision for Upliftment and Growth

In a significant address at Muppalla village, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to social upliftment, drawing inspiration from social justice icon Jagjivan Ram. Naidu highlighted ongoing efforts and challenges in addressing societal inequalities, particularly those affecting Scheduled Castes (SCs).

The TDP-led government launched the innovative P4 (Public Private People Partnership) programme aimed at eradicating poverty. This initiative underscores Naidu's vision for comprehensive socioeconomic development in Andhra Pradesh.

Further, Naidu outlined an ambitious economic target under the SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision, projecting a significant rise in per capita income to Rs 55 lakh by 2047, up from Rs 2.98 lakh in 2024-25, thus positioning the state as a formidable economic powerhouse.

