Tejashwi Yadav Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Vows Reversal in Bihar
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has criticized the Waqf Amendment Bill, promising its repeal if his party returns to power in Bihar. The bill, which aims to improve Waqf property management, has caused discord within JD(U), leading to resignations over its passage.
- Country:
- India
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has vociferously opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, asserting that it will be discarded if the RJD regains control in Bihar. Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Yadav condemned the legislation, stating, "We will form the government and throw this (Waqf Amendment Bill) in the dustbin."
Yadav also suggested that the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is temporary, predicting that it will only last until the state assembly elections scheduled for October 2025. He remarked, "BJP will keep Nitish Kumar with them until the elections. After that, both we and the people of Bihar know very well what will happen to him."
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed after prolonged sessions in Parliament, with Rajya Sabha approving it past midnight with a vote count of 128 in favor and 95 against. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha had passed it following a marathon debate, registering 288 votes in favor and 232 opposing. Originally introduced last August, the bill aims to enhance Waqf property management and includes reforms like improved registration and technology use. Its passage has caused friction within JD(U), with MLC Khalid Anwar affirming the party's secular stance despite five leaders resigning over the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil in Bihar: RJD Criticizes CM Nitish Kumar's Mental Fitness
Political Sparks Fly as Nitish Kumar's Anthem Gesture Faces Criticism
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Accused of Disrespecting National Anthem
National Anthem Controversy: Bihar Assembly in Turmoil Over CM Nitish Kumar's Alleged Insult
Political Firestorm: Rabri Devi Demands Apology from Nitish Kumar