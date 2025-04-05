Left Menu

Modi Pays Tribute at IPKF Memorial in Colombo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the Indian Peacekeeping Force's enduring bravery during a visit to their memorial in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The IPKF was deployed nearly four decades ago following a peace accord but was later withdrawn. Their service remains a testament to courage and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the Indian Peacekeeping Force (IPKF) soldiers during his visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka, as part of his official itinerary.

On the second day of his visit, Modi laid a wreath at the IPKF Memorial, acknowledging the force's resilience and dedication amid their deployment in Sri Lanka between 1987 and 1990. In his tribute shared via social media, he emphasized the ''unwavering courage and commitment'' of the soldiers, calling their sacrifice a ''source of inspiration for us all.''

The IPKF deployment followed a historic peace accord signed on July 29, 1987, aimed at curbing civil unrest in Tamil-dominated regions. However, peace remained elusive, and the mission eventually strained relations between India and Sri Lanka. Modi's visit comes after attending the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok.

(With inputs from agencies.)

