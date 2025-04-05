Left Menu

US Envoy Urges Lebanese Army Control Amid Fragile Ceasefire

A senior US envoy visited Beirut underlining the need for the Lebanese army to assert control over territory, emphasizing vigilance along the border with Syria. Despite a ceasefire with Israel, tensions persist, and the US urges reform and disarmament of Hezbollah to ensure regional stability and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A senior US envoy visited Beirut on Saturday, emphasizing the critical need for the Lebanese army to exert full control over national territory in light of a delicate ceasefire with Israel.

Deputy US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, held discussions with Lebanese leadership, underscoring the significance of preventing arms smuggling along the Syrian border and enhancing regional security.

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire addressing Hezbollah's disarmament in compliance with UN resolutions, tensions linger, prompting calls for comprehensive reform and diplomatic engagement to ensure stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

