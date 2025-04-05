US Envoy Urges Lebanese Army Control Amid Fragile Ceasefire

A senior US envoy visited Beirut on Saturday, emphasizing the critical need for the Lebanese army to exert full control over national territory in light of a delicate ceasefire with Israel.

Deputy US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, held discussions with Lebanese leadership, underscoring the significance of preventing arms smuggling along the Syrian border and enhancing regional security.

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire addressing Hezbollah's disarmament in compliance with UN resolutions, tensions linger, prompting calls for comprehensive reform and diplomatic engagement to ensure stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)