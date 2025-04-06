Labour Lawmaker Dan Norris Suspended Amid Serious Allegations

Dan Norris, a Member of Parliament from the Labour Party and Mayor of the West of England, faces suspension after being arrested in a serious criminal investigation. The allegations involve incidents of rape and child sex offenses allegedly committed decades ago.

The suspension means Norris, who holds a post representing North East Somerset and Hanham, will no longer be part of Labour's caucus, though he remains in the House of Commons. Norris, elected to his current mayoral position in 2017, is set to depart after the local elections in May.

The Labour Party released a statement affirming Norris's suspension and stating, "We cannot comment further while the investigation is ongoing." Meanwhile, the police confirmed that a man in his 60s, not formally named, was arrested and released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)