President Murmu Strengthens India-EU Ties with Historic Visits

President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a landmark state visit to Portugal and Slovakia, marking the first such visit to these nations by an Indian head of state in nearly three decades. This diplomatic tour addresses the evolving global economic landscape, consolidating India's expanding relations with Europe amid recent trade challenges.

The visit coincides with significant milestones, such as the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Portugal. Trade relations have flourished, with mutual exchange valued at USD 1.5 billion, alongside partnerships in sectors like renewable energy, IT, and education. President Murmu's agenda includes key meetings with Portuguese and Slovak leaders, events with the Indian community, and explorations of cultural connections.

In Slovakia, President Murmu's itinerary features a visit to the Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover facility and participation in local traditions. With this tour, India seeks to consolidate its EU partnership ambitions, enhance global diplomatic engagement, and address mutual interests like the anticipated India-EU free trade agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)