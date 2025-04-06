Left Menu

Jadavpur University Students Defy Admin to Celebrate Ram Navami

Amid administrative resistance, Jadavpur University students organized a Ram Navami celebration, sparking a debate on religious inclusivity and freedom. The event brought praise and criticism from officials and political figures, highlighting tensions surrounding religious events on campus and administrative transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:33 IST
Students organize Ram Navami puja on Jadavpur University campus. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Despite official restrictions, students at Jadavpur University proceeded with Ram Navami festivities on campus on Sunday. The General Students Union arranged a special puja in response to the administration's alleged denial of permission, attributed to the Vice Chancellor's absence. This act ignited discussions among former and current officials and politicians about religious tolerance and administrative transparency.

Padma Shri awardee and Vice-Chancellor nominee Kazi Masoom Akhtar stressed the importance of respecting religious celebrations, advocating for equal treatment of all faiths. He questioned why Ram Navami faced opposition when events like Iftar parties occurred without issue, suggesting that conditions could be set rather than denying permission outright.

BJP leader and former MP Dilip Ghosh commended the students for their initiative. While the administration cited the Vice Chancellor's absence to justify denial, the General Student Union proceeded with the celebration as a demonstration of their democratic rights, maintaining that it was peaceful and did not utilize university resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

