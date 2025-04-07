Left Menu

EU Likely to Exclude Bourbon from Tariff Retaliation List

The EU is reconsidering its initial plan to impose a 50% tariff on American bourbon in response to U.S. trade measures. EU Commissioner Stephane Sejourne hopes bourbon will be excluded from the list of U.S. imports facing tariffs. The EU bloc is evaluating its options and could remove U.S. companies from European markets.

Updated: 07-04-2025 12:12 IST
The European Union is on the verge of adjusting its retaliatory tariff plans against the United States, with a particular focus on bourbon. The EU had initially considered a 50% tariff on bourbon, a move that could set off a trade war escalation with the U.S.

European Commissioner for Industrial Strategy Stephane Sejourne expressed his hope that bourbon could be removed from the targeted list. The EU is exploring different strategies to address the situation prompted by U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum, and other goods.

As discussions continue, the EU may leverage its influence over public markets as an alternative negotiating tool. The situation remains fluid as EU member states consult over the best course of action regarding the brewing trade tensions.

