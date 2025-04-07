EU Likely to Exclude Bourbon from Tariff Retaliation List

The European Union is on the verge of adjusting its retaliatory tariff plans against the United States, with a particular focus on bourbon. The EU had initially considered a 50% tariff on bourbon, a move that could set off a trade war escalation with the U.S.

European Commissioner for Industrial Strategy Stephane Sejourne expressed his hope that bourbon could be removed from the targeted list. The EU is exploring different strategies to address the situation prompted by U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum, and other goods.

As discussions continue, the EU may leverage its influence over public markets as an alternative negotiating tool. The situation remains fluid as EU member states consult over the best course of action regarding the brewing trade tensions.

