Royal Diplomacy: King Charles' Historic Italian Visit Amid Personal Milestones

In a significant diplomatic move, King Charles and Queen Camilla have embarked on a four-day state visit to Italy, marking the British monarch's 17th official tour of the country. This visit includes the historic first where a British monarch addresses the Italian parliament.

The trip aligns with the couple's 20th wedding anniversary, a poignant reminder of their marriage that followed the funeral of Pope John Paul II back in 2005. Notably, this is King Charles' first international journey this year as he battles cancer, a fact acknowledged by royal observers worldwide.

Both leaders will meet prominent Italian figures, including President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and will participate in the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Ravenna's liberation from Nazi forces during World War II. Plans to meet Pope Francis were postponed due to the Pope's recent health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)