Surprising Shift: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Direct Talks Commence
President Trump announced direct negotiations between the U.S. and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program, challenging Iranian officials who originally resisted such dialogue. Despite previous tensions, especially in the Middle East, Trump claims both sides prefer a diplomatic solution over military confrontation. Negotiations are scheduled for Saturday with high-level participation.
President Donald Trump surprised many on Monday by announcing that the United States and Iran are now engaged in direct talks regarding Tehran's nuclear program. This development comes after Iranian officials initially resisted U.S. overtures for direct negotiations.
During an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump confirmed these talks, set to continue on Saturday, suggesting a shift from military threats to potential diplomatic agreements. He refrained from disclosing the location of these discussions.
Tensions have soared recently following conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and a significant geopolitical reshuffle in the Middle East. Trump's readiness to engage in high-level talks underscores a strategic pivot from past aggressive stances to avert further escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
