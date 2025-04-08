Grenade Attack at Punjab BJP Leader's Residence Sparks Political Outcry

A grenade explosion early Tuesday at the residence of Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar has raised serious concerns about law and order in the state. While no injuries were reported, the blast damaged Kalia's home and vehicles.

This incident marks the first attack on a prominent politician amidst a series of explosions targeting police sites in recent months. Opposition parties have criticized the AAP government for failing to maintain security, urging Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to resign on moral grounds.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur assured that the situation is under investigation, with forensic teams examining the scene and CCTV footage. Rampant speculation about the attack being a planned conspiracy continues as authorities strive to maintain public peace and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)