Grenade Attack at Punjab BJP Leader's Residence Sparks Political Outcry
A grenade attack at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's home in Jalandhar caused damage but no injuries. The incident has prompted criticism of Punjab's law and order under CM Bhagwant Mann, with opposition parties calling for his resignation. The police are investigating the attack and examining CCTV footage.
- Country:
- India
A grenade explosion early Tuesday at the residence of Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar has raised serious concerns about law and order in the state. While no injuries were reported, the blast damaged Kalia's home and vehicles.
This incident marks the first attack on a prominent politician amidst a series of explosions targeting police sites in recent months. Opposition parties have criticized the AAP government for failing to maintain security, urging Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to resign on moral grounds.
Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur assured that the situation is under investigation, with forensic teams examining the scene and CCTV footage. Rampant speculation about the attack being a planned conspiracy continues as authorities strive to maintain public peace and harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Law and Order: Yogi Adityanath's Policing Reforms
Air raid sirens and explosions heard over Jerusalem after Israeli military says a missile was launched from Yemen, reports AP.
Fadnavis Calls for Opposition Overhaul Amid Law and Order Challenges in Maharashtra
Illegal LPG Operation Leads to Explosion in Indore
Assam Faces Travel Restrictions Amid Law and Order Concerns