US-China Trade Clash Escalates with Massive Tariff

The United States is set to impose a significant 104% tariff on Chinese imports, effective shortly after midnight. This decision follows China's refusal to remove its retaliatory tariffs on American products, despite a deadline set by President Donald Trump. The move escalates trade tensions between the two economic giants.

Updated: 08-04-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:35 IST
The United States has announced a dramatic escalation in its trade war with China, unveiling plans to impose a steep 104% tariff on Chinese goods. This decision comes after China missed a crucial deadline to lift its own retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products, set for noon on Tuesday by President Donald Trump.

According to a White House official, the new tariffs will take effect at 12:01 AM ET (0401 GMT) on Wednesday. The move is a direct response to Beijing's inaction, indicating a sharp rise in economic tensions between the world's two largest economies.

With this development, both nations are locked in a cycle of mutual economic penalties, reflecting the complexities and strains in their trade relations. The implications of these tariffs could ripple across global markets, adding to the uncertainty surrounding international trade dynamics.

