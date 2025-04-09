Trump Announces Major Tariff on Pharmaceutical Imports

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that the United States will soon introduce a major tariff on pharmaceutical imports. This strategic decision aims to stimulate domestic drug manufacturing by encouraging pharmaceutical companies to relocate their operations to U.S. soil.

Addressing attendees at the National Republican Congressional Committee event, Trump underscored the importance of this initiative in strengthening the nation's pharmaceutical industry. The President suggested that the tariff would serve as a powerful incentive to attract pharmaceutical investments back home.

This announcement marks a significant policy direction in the administration's effort to enhance American competitiveness in the global pharmaceutical market, ensuring the sector's growth and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)