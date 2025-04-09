Left Menu

U.S. Tariffs: A Threat to Global Economic Stability

France's Medef business lobby head, Patrick Martin, has expressed concern over U.S. tariffs potentially stalling global economic growth and leading to a recession. As President Trump's reciprocal tariffs come into effect, including high duties on Chinese goods, the global trade tensions are escalating.

Patrick Martin, head of France's Medef business lobby group, has expressed growing concern about the impact of U.S. tariffs on global economic stability. Speaking to RTL radio, Martin highlighted the risk of stalling growth that could plunge economies into recession.

The implementation of President Donald Trump's 'reciprocal' tariffs on dozens of countries, effective Wednesday, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing global trade war. Notably, these include massive 104% duties targeting Chinese goods.

This move comes as Trump prepares for negotiations with several nations, but the deepening economic tensions pose significant risks for international trade and economic recovery post-pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

