UAE and US to Discuss Global Energy Security

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright is visiting the UAE to discuss enhancing global energy security and delve into investment plans by the Gulf country in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:48 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright is set to visit the United Arab Emirates to discuss strategies aimed at strengthening global energy security, according to reports from the UAE's state news agency on Wednesday.

The visit will also cover topics surrounding the Gulf country's previously announced investment initiatives in the United States, shedding light on the evolving energy ties between the two nations.

This engagement marks a pivotal dialogue as both countries aim to balance energy ambitions and security in an increasingly interconnected global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

