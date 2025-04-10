UN Envoy Julie Bishop Visits Quake-Hit Myanmar Amid Turmoil
UN special envoy Julie Bishop visited Myanmar for the first time following a devastating earthquake. Meeting officials amid ongoing conflict, Bishop discussed aid coordination. With over 3,600 deaths and thousands injured, the quake worsened the humanitarian crisis in an already unstable region under military rule.
- Country:
- Thailand
The UN's special envoy for Myanmar, Julie Bishop, has embarked on her inaugural visit to the military-controlled nation following a catastrophic earthquake that claimed the lives of over 3,600 individuals. Her discussions with Foreign Minister Than Swe centered on coordinating relief efforts amid the country's ongoing civil unrest.
The 7.7 magnitude earthquake inflicted severe damage across six regions, dismantling infrastructure and leaving large areas without essential services. The destruction intensified the plight of a nation already embroiled in conflict since the military's overthrow of a democratic government in February 2021.
Despite mutual ceasefires declared by the military and its adversaries for recovery operations, fighting remains widespread. Bishop's visit comes at a time of increased scrutiny due to alleged connections with Chinese firms, but she remains committed to reinforcing the UN's dedication to peace and dialogue within Myanmar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN welcomes Black Sea talks, warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Ukraine
Myanmar's Struggle: Earthquake and Humanitarian Crisis Unfold
Devastating Quake in Myanmar Amplifies Humanitarian Crisis
Myanmar Earthquake: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Myanmar Earthquake: Rising Death Toll and Humanitarian Crisis