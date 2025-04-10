Impending Extradition of Tahawwur Rana: A Step Towards Justice

As India prepares for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key figure accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Senior Advocate Majeed Memon underscores the importance of ensuring a fair trial. Like Ajmal Kasab, who faced a thorough judicial process, Rana's trial in Indian courts is expected to uphold similar standards.

Memon highlights the significance of presenting a fair trial for Rana, which is not just a legal requirement, but a decisive step for justice. With 166 lives lost during those attacks on November 26, 2008, the extradition marks progress in holding accountable those responsible. Memon also questions the 18-year delay in achieving Rana's extradition.

The securing of Rana's extradition involved intricate legal arguments and diplomatic efforts. India successfully navigated the issue of double jeopardy, ensuring no violation of international legal principles while leveraging its diplomatic clout. Trial records have been transferred to Delhi, paving the way for legal proceedings to begin in earnest.

(With inputs from agencies.)