AUKUS Alliances Under Scrutiny: Navigating Politics, Tariffs, and Submarine Sales

The AUKUS treaty, aimed at enhancing security cooperation between the U.S., Australia, and the UK, is facing new hurdles. The sale of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia is complicated by U.S. tariffs and concerns about military deterrence against China.

Domestically, Australia's politics play a significant role as public scrutiny mounts, particularly ahead of the upcoming national elections. The submarine deal, crucial to Australia's defense strategy, has not delivered expected exemptions from U.S. tariffs and could impact defense ties.

Strategically, experts emphasize the importance of nuclear submarines in bolstering regional deterrence. However, Australia's reluctance to deploy them against China raises questions about their operational intent. The collaboration with U.S. and UK allies remains a focal point to address these challenges and ensure effective defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)