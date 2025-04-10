Left Menu

Political Turmoil in South Sudan: Leadership Changes Amid U.S. Dispute

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has replaced Foreign Minister Ramadan Mohamed with Deputy Monday Simaya Kumba amid a dispute with the U.S. over migration issues. This reshuffle follows tensions sparked by Juba's resistance to admit a deported Congolese man. Separately, opposition leader Riek Machar's removal signals further political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:09 IST
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has taken decisive action by replacing Foreign Minister Ramadan Mohamed with Deputy Monday Simaya Kumba, as tensions with the United States over migration issues escalate. The announcement, made through state media, did not provide specific reasons for this unexpected change.

The reshuffle follows a diplomatic row involving the refusal of Juba to accept a deported Congolese man from the U.S., leading to threats from the Trump administration to revoke U.S. visas for South Sudanese citizens. After yielding to Washington's demands, South Sudan allowed the man's entry, defusing the immediate diplomatic crisis.

On another front, internal political strife within South Sudan has surfaced as a faction of the SPLM-IO opposition party declared an interim replacement for its chairman, First Vice President Riek Machar, citing house arrest. This move by the SPLM-IO to appoint Peacebuilding Minister Stephen Par Kuol is seen by analysts as a potential opportunity for President Kiir to consolidate power amid ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

