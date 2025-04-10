Karelina's Freedom: A Diplomatic Exchange Between Nations
Russian President Vladimir Putin pardoned Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-US citizen, as part of a prisoner swap with the US. She was exchanged for Arthur Petrov, a Russian-German prisoner in U.S. detention since 2023. The swap highlights ongoing diplomatic negotiations between Moscow and Washington.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:45 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin granted a pardon to Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-U.S. national, as reported by the TASS news agency.
The pardon facilitated a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington, swapping Karelina for Arthur Petrov, a Russian-German citizen detained by U.S. authorities since 2023.
This exchange underscores the delicate and ongoing diplomatic engagements between Russia and the United States, marking another chapter in international negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kyiv-Washington Relations Reignite: New Paths Toward Peace
Kyiv-Washington Relations Resurface Amid Peace Talks
Secrecy Breach Divides Washington: Hegseth's Text Scandal
Fatal Skies Over Washington: The Deadly Collision Inquiry
UPDATE 1-Trump signs order for increased police, more concealed carry in Washington