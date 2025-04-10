Left Menu

Karelina's Freedom: A Diplomatic Exchange Between Nations

Russian President Vladimir Putin pardoned Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-US citizen, as part of a prisoner swap with the US. She was exchanged for Arthur Petrov, a Russian-German prisoner in U.S. detention since 2023. The swap highlights ongoing diplomatic negotiations between Moscow and Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin granted a pardon to Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-U.S. national, as reported by the TASS news agency.

The pardon facilitated a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington, swapping Karelina for Arthur Petrov, a Russian-German citizen detained by U.S. authorities since 2023.

This exchange underscores the delicate and ongoing diplomatic engagements between Russia and the United States, marking another chapter in international negotiations.

