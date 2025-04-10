Karelina's Freedom: A Diplomatic Exchange Between Nations

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin granted a pardon to Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-U.S. national, as reported by the TASS news agency.

The pardon facilitated a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington, swapping Karelina for Arthur Petrov, a Russian-German citizen detained by U.S. authorities since 2023.

This exchange underscores the delicate and ongoing diplomatic engagements between Russia and the United States, marking another chapter in international negotiations.

