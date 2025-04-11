Left Menu

Ousted South Korean Leader Yoon Suk Yeol's Controversial Exit

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol left the presidential residence following his impeachment and removal from office due to the controversial imposition of martial law. Amidst moving back to his private home, Yoon remains a central figure in politics, potentially influencing the upcoming presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:18 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol departed the presidential residence on Friday, heading to his private home a week after the Constitutional Court officially removed him from office. His impeachment was a result of imposing martial law in December, a move that saw him grappling with legality and public outcry.

Moving trucks were spotted at the presidential compound recently, drawing public attention as Yoon prepares for his new life outside the presidency. Accompanied by his wife Kim Keon Hee and their pets, Yoon returns to their apartment in southern Seoul. Despite facing a rebellion trial, Yoon was greeted by supporters, some of whom petition for him and others calling for severe punishment, reflecting ongoing divisions.

Yoon, known for his conservative stance, declared martial law in a defiant act that led to a swift legislative counteraction and ultimate impeachment. With an election scheduled for June 3, Yoon may play a vital role in shaping the conservative People's Power Party's future amid his looming legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

