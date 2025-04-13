Left Menu

Macron Urges Ceasefire Following Deadly Russian Strike in Ukraine

France's President Macron calls for strong measures to impose a ceasefire on Russia after a missile strike killed 21 in Sumy, Ukraine. Macron stresses the need to stop Russia's disregard for human life and international law and emphasizes France's dedication to achieving peace alongside global partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for urgent action to impose a ceasefire on Russia following a missile strike in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy. This attack, carried out by Russia, resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 21 individuals and left 83 others wounded, according to Ukraine's interior minister, Ihor Klymenko.

In a statement on social media platform X, Macron emphasized the need for decisive measures against Russia, condemning its ongoing aggression and disrespect for human life, international law, and diplomatic efforts. He underscored that Russia remains the sole advocate of this continued war.

France is committed to tirelessly working towards peace, partnering with international allies to enforce a ceasefire and counter Russia's aggressive actions, Macron asserted. The French leader's remarks highlight the urgency of coordinated international efforts to address the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

