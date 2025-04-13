Left Menu

Jammu Security Concerns: Congress Calls for Effective Measures

Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra expressed concerns over Jammu's security situation, urging the Centre to adopt effective anti-militancy measures. He praised security forces but noted increased terror activity. The Congress plans to intensify efforts for statehood restoration and address unemployment, price rise, and broken BJP promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:06 IST
Tariq Hameed Karra
  Country:
  India

Expressing concern over the escalating security challenges in Jammu, Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra urged the Centre to implement more effective strategies to combat militancy with the people's cooperation.

Karra's remarks came during a meeting with senior leaders, assessing the current political and security climate, ahead of Syed Naseer Hussain's visit, the newly appointed AICC general secretary in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, slated for April 17.

Highlighting the increased terror activities, Karra commended security forces for their efforts against infiltration from Pakistan but stressed the need for improved measures. The Congress aims to escalate activities across Jammu and Kashmir, advocating for statehood restoration and tackling issues such as unemployment and price rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

