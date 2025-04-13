Jammu Security Concerns: Congress Calls for Effective Measures

Expressing concern over the escalating security challenges in Jammu, Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra urged the Centre to implement more effective strategies to combat militancy with the people's cooperation.

Karra's remarks came during a meeting with senior leaders, assessing the current political and security climate, ahead of Syed Naseer Hussain's visit, the newly appointed AICC general secretary in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, slated for April 17.

Highlighting the increased terror activities, Karra commended security forces for their efforts against infiltration from Pakistan but stressed the need for improved measures. The Congress aims to escalate activities across Jammu and Kashmir, advocating for statehood restoration and tackling issues such as unemployment and price rise.

