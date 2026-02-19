Cross-Border Terrorism Link Uncovered in Jammu and Kashmir

A terror associate with direct connections to handlers based in Pakistan has been captured in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Sachin Kumar, known as Pamma, was detained during a joint operation involving the police and Rashtriya Rifles in a forward village in the Nowshera sector. Preliminary investigations suggest Kumar was in contact with Pakistan-based narco-terror operatives.

The operation led to the discovery of two foreign-made pistols, four magazines, and 15 rounds of ammunition, resulting in the dismantling of a terror module. Further probes aim to identify the intended weapon recipients and unveil more details about the cross-border terror network.

