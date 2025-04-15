Left Menu

Arsonist Charged in New Mexico Attacks on Tesla and GOP Headquarters

Jamison Wagner has been charged with arson for attacks on a Tesla dealership and the New Mexico Republican Party's headquarters in Albuquerque. Damages included graffiti targeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk and ICE. The Justice Department seeks up to 40 years in prison, labeling these domestic terrorism acts.

Updated: 15-04-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 00:24 IST
Arsonist Charged in New Mexico Attacks on Tesla and GOP Headquarters
arson

The U.S. Justice Department has charged Jamison Wagner with arson following two attacks in New Mexico. The incidents targeted a Tesla dealership and the Republican Party's headquarters in Albuquerque, causing no injuries but substantial property damage.

Graffiti messages were discovered at both sites, condemning U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. At the dealership, two Tesla Model Y vehicles were damaged amidst messages branding Musk a 'Nazi.'

Attorney General Pam Bondi promises vigorous prosecution, with potential sentences reaching 40 years. The attacks, part of a recent uptick in vandalism against Tesla locations, are being treated as domestic terrorism, according to Bondi. Authorities found evidence, including incendiary devices, spray paint, and stencils, at Wagner's home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

