Arsonist Charged in New Mexico Attacks on Tesla and GOP Headquarters

The U.S. Justice Department has charged Jamison Wagner with arson following two attacks in New Mexico. The incidents targeted a Tesla dealership and the Republican Party's headquarters in Albuquerque, causing no injuries but substantial property damage.

Graffiti messages were discovered at both sites, condemning U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. At the dealership, two Tesla Model Y vehicles were damaged amidst messages branding Musk a 'Nazi.'

Attorney General Pam Bondi promises vigorous prosecution, with potential sentences reaching 40 years. The attacks, part of a recent uptick in vandalism against Tesla locations, are being treated as domestic terrorism, according to Bondi. Authorities found evidence, including incendiary devices, spray paint, and stencils, at Wagner's home.

(With inputs from agencies.)