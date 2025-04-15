Odisha Congress Demands Action After Nehru-Pandian Comparison

The Odisha Congress has accused BJD president Naveen Patnaik's political secretary, Santrupt Misra, of disrespecting Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru by comparing him to VK Pandian. Misra contends that his words were misconstrued and maintains he merely referenced Nehru in context. He encourages focusing on issues rather than individuals.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das has demanded Patnaik take action against Misra within a week, threatening a protest at Patnaik's residence if no measures are taken. The controversy stems from comments Misra allegedly made during interviews with Odia news channels.

In these interviews, Misra suggested discussions should revolve around developmental issues, rather than individual legacies. He mentioned ongoing debates about Nehru's role in history and similarly highlighted Pandian's contributions to Odisha. The Congress insists that such comparisons undermine Nehru's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)