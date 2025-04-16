Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Voluntary Deportation Program

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new program aimed at immigrants in the U.S. illegally, offering financial incentives for voluntary departure and the possibility of legal reentry. The initiative involves a stipend and coordination for return trips if individuals become eligible to reenter the country.

Updated: 16-04-2025 05:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United States

In a recent interview, former U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his plan to introduce a controversial program intended to encourage immigrants living in the U.S. illegally to depart voluntarily. The program promises financial aid and the prospect of lawful reentry at a later date.

Speaking with Rachel Campos-Duffy of Fox Noticias, Trump explained the initiative, highlighting that immigrants would receive a stipend, a plane ticket, and cooperation for a swift return if conditions permit. His administration has consistently worked to enhance deportation efforts and has frequently tested the legal limits of such actions.

The plan includes a feature where immigrants can express their intention to leave via the CBP Home app. A White House representative withheld additional insights beyond Trump's statements, reflecting the administration's ongoing efforts to involve migrants in facilitating their own departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

