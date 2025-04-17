Naveen Patnaik's Ninth Run for BJD Presidency: A Legacy Continues

Naveen Patnaik, the longstanding Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, has positioned himself for a ninth consecutive term as the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Filing his nomination papers on the anniversary of his father's passing, Patnaik remains unopposed for the role.

The filing took place at Sankha Bhawan, highlighting Patnaik's enduring influence since the party's founding in 1997. Over his tenure, he has consistently led the BJD to statewide prominence. His leadership is credited with remarkable progress for Odisha, enhancing its standing on national and international stages.

Yet, political tensions simmer, as Patnaik subtly criticizes opponents he implies are attempting to rewrite history and undermine significant contributions by prominent figures, alluding to BJP's actions. Odisha's BJP chief Manmohan Samal counters, accusing Patnaik of politically motivated comments unbefitting a seasoned leader.

