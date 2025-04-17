Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik's Ninth Run for BJD Presidency: A Legacy Continues

Naveen Patnaik files nomination for BJD president for the ninth consecutive time, continuing his long-standing leadership since the party's inception in 1997. Known for elevating Odisha's national and international profile, his leadership faces criticism from the BJP amid historical debates.

Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, the longstanding Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, has positioned himself for a ninth consecutive term as the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Filing his nomination papers on the anniversary of his father's passing, Patnaik remains unopposed for the role.

The filing took place at Sankha Bhawan, highlighting Patnaik's enduring influence since the party's founding in 1997. Over his tenure, he has consistently led the BJD to statewide prominence. His leadership is credited with remarkable progress for Odisha, enhancing its standing on national and international stages.

Yet, political tensions simmer, as Patnaik subtly criticizes opponents he implies are attempting to rewrite history and undermine significant contributions by prominent figures, alluding to BJP's actions. Odisha's BJP chief Manmohan Samal counters, accusing Patnaik of politically motivated comments unbefitting a seasoned leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

