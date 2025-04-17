Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Urges Governor to Postpone Murshidabad Visit Amid Tensions

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requests Governor CV Ananda Bose to delay visiting violence-hit Murshidabad until peace is restored, following unrest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. She announces compensation for victims and criticizes the Union Home Ministry's actions affecting state security measures.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on Governor CV Ananda Bose to delay his planned visit to Murshidabad, a region recently engulfed in violence. Banerjee suggests the visit should occur after restoring public confidence, following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that left three people dead.

In a press conference at Nabanna, Banerjee announced a compensation package of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased. She also promised to rebuild homes and businesses impacted by the unrest. Banerjee urged the Governor to postpone his visit, aligning with the Supreme Court's directive to maintain the current state until the next hearing.

Amidst growing tensions, Banerjee criticized the Union Home Ministry for not sharing data on individuals entering from outside the state, allegedly contributing to the violence. The Governor, however, plans to meet victims' families, describing it as an emotional issue that demands attention. Meanwhile, over 250 arrests have been made, with police forces deployed in affected areas.

