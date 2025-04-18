Left Menu

Myanmar's Fragile Truce: ASEAN's Push for Peace and Aid

Myanmar's military junta and opposition agree to extend a ceasefire for humanitarian aid post-earthquake. ASEAN Chair, Malaysia's PM Anwar Ibrahim, mediates talks, aiming for peace and stabilization. Ongoing conflict and upcoming elections pose challenges to ending the crisis and ensuring effective aid distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 14:55 IST
Myanmar's Fragile Truce: ASEAN's Push for Peace and Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar's military junta and a key opposition group have signaled an extension of a ceasefire to facilitate much-needed aid following a devastating earthquake, according to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, after high-level discussions.

In March, a catastrophic 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, killing over 3,600 and sparking a humanitarian disaster. Anwar, also the ASEAN regional bloc chair, engaged with Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing and the shadow National Unity Government (NUG) to negotiate the ceasefire, essential for delivering aid amidst ongoing conflict.

Despite this truce, some military operations continue, exacerbating challenges in aid delivery. The discussions reflect ASEAN's commitment to dialogue, though concerns about legitimizing the junta persist. Analysts highlight the need for further engagement with other ethnic armed groups to achieve lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025