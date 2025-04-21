The End of an Era: Transitioning After Pope Francis' Death
Following Pope Francis' death, the Roman Catholic Church embarks on a traditional and procedural transition to elect a new pope. Governed by the Universi Dominici Gregis, the process involves Cardinals, the camerlengo, and longstanding customs. Pope Francis modified papal funeral rites and requested a simple burial.
Following the announcement of Pope Francis' death by the Vatican on Monday, the Roman Catholic Church is set to go through age-old customs to end his papacy and usher in a new one. These rituals are guided by a constitution established by Pope John Paul II and revised subsequently by Pope Benedict XVI.
During the 'sede vacante' period, Irish-American Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo, confirms the pope's death and ensures traditional protocols are followed, including breaking the pope's 'Fisherman's Ring' to prevent misuse. The process no longer involves a silver hammer but adheres strictly to other conventional practices like sealing the pope's personal residence.
The cardinals, elderly and under 80, converge for a conclave in the Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope. Modern security measures ensure a conclave free from external influence. The newly elected pope then steps out to deliver his first blessing to the faithful gathered at St. Peter's Square.
(With inputs from agencies.)
