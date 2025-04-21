Left Menu

U.S. Detention Controversy: Yonathan Betancourt's Uncertain Fate

The fate of Yonathan Betancourt, a Venezuelan detained in the U.S., remains unclear after his transfer to El Salvador was halted. Despite holding Temporary Protected Status and no criminal record, Betancourt's detention is linked to tattoos. Salvadoran President has proposed a prisoner exchange with Venezuela.

The uncertainty surrounding the detention of Yonathan Betancourt, a 28-year-old Venezuelan, continues as his reported transfer to El Salvador was recently suspended, according to a family member. Betancourt's brother, Juan, revealed that Yonathan was taken to an airport on April 18 but was returned to the Bluebonnet Detention Center in Texas the following morning.

Juan disclosed that officials attempted to coerce Yonathan into signing documents, stating, "He thought he was being sent to Venezuela, but it was El Salvador," as per Reuters. Notably, the U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily halted the Trump administration's deportation of another group of Venezuelan migrants accused of gang affiliations, following a request by the American Civil Liberties Union for emergency intervention.

Betancourt, a legally residing barber in the U.S. for about 18 months with Temporary Protected Status until 2028, was detained due to his tattoos, despite having no criminal record or ties to the Tren de Aragua gang, targeted for deportation. Meanwhile, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has suggested a prisoner exchange plan involving 252 deported Venezuelans to the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. In a video message from detention, Betancourt voiced, "We are desperate. We have faith in God that we are going to Venezuela," calling for Maduro's support.

