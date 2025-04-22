Left Menu

Monumental Legacy: Remembering Sculptor Zurab Tsereteli

Zurab Tsereteli, the acclaimed Russian-Georgian sculptor known for his large, controversial works, has passed away at 91. Notable for his Soviet-era monuments and ties to the Russian elite, Tsereteli also created international memorials like the Tear of Grief commemorating the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:54 IST
Monumental Legacy: Remembering Sculptor Zurab Tsereteli

Zurab Tsereteli, a widely recognized Russian-Georgian sculptor, has died at the age of 91, Russian news agency TASS reported. Known for his grand and occasionally contentious sculptures, Tsereteli gained fame during the Soviet era and maintained connections with influential Russian figures.

Tsereteli's significant works include a bronze study inspired by Vladimir Putin's leadership qualities and a towering monument of Tsar Peter the Great in Moscow, commissioned by former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov. He also contributed to the rebuilding of Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova hailed him as a global artist who transcended boundaries for peace and creativity. His other famous works feature monuments in Seville, Tbilisi, and the 9/11 memorial Tear of Grief in New Jersey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025