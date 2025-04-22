Monumental Legacy: Remembering Sculptor Zurab Tsereteli

Zurab Tsereteli, a widely recognized Russian-Georgian sculptor, has died at the age of 91, Russian news agency TASS reported. Known for his grand and occasionally contentious sculptures, Tsereteli gained fame during the Soviet era and maintained connections with influential Russian figures.

Tsereteli's significant works include a bronze study inspired by Vladimir Putin's leadership qualities and a towering monument of Tsar Peter the Great in Moscow, commissioned by former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov. He also contributed to the rebuilding of Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova hailed him as a global artist who transcended boundaries for peace and creativity. His other famous works feature monuments in Seville, Tbilisi, and the 9/11 memorial Tear of Grief in New Jersey.

(With inputs from agencies.)