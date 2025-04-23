Kashmir's Resolve: Pahalgam Attack Sparks National Outcry

Following a tragic attack on tourists in Pahalgam, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta attributed the deadly event to Pakistan, describing it as intolerable. Gupta highlighted that over half a million tourists visited Kashmir in recent months, praising the administration's prior management of the region's situation.

Gupta assured that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are devoted to restoring normalcy quickly. The Home Minister's recent visit, coupled with the Prime Minister's return to India, signifies serious commitment to preventing future incidents, Gupta told ANI.

In the aftermath, the bodies of the victims were transported to Srinagar airport, as state representatives facilitated their return home. This incident is noted as a significant terror event since the 2019 Article 370 abrogation. Official casualty numbers are pending confirmation. Air India has increased flights amid tourist departures from the area, while Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu closely monitors the situation.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced four extra flights, two each to Delhi and Mumbai, responding to tourist demand. Security measures have been heightened with concertina wire installations and aerial surveys over Pahalgam. The attack shocked the nation, inciting local calls for a shutdown, reflecting on tourism's crucial role in Pahalgam's community.

Poonch district businesses protested, shutting down markets in solidarity with victims, chanting against Pakistan and terrorism. Security forces intensified their hunt for the perpetrators, spurring Jammu bandh calls. Streets, usually lively with tourists, lie deserted. Prime Minister Modi convened a meeting with key officials to address the situation after his return from Saudi Arabia.

